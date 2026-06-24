Posted: Jun 24, 2026 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 2:24 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

27-year-old Blake Sutterfield was charged on Wednesday with aggravated DUI and reckless driving.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Sutterfield was pulled over at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday for driving 107 mph on Highway 75.

Authorities allegedly observed multiple indicators that Sutterfield was under the influence of alcohol. Sutterfield allegedly blew a 0.21 into a breathalyzer.