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Posted: Jun 24, 2026 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 2:24 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Aggravated DUI
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
27-year-old Blake Sutterfield was charged on Wednesday with aggravated DUI and reckless driving.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Sutterfield was pulled over at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday for driving 107 mph on Highway 75.
Authorities allegedly observed multiple indicators that Sutterfield was under the influence of alcohol. Sutterfield allegedly blew a 0.21 into a breathalyzer.
Sutterfield will appear in court again on June 26 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.
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