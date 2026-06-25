Posted: Jun 25, 2026 11:18 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2026 11:18 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation has awarded a $5,000 donation to Churches United for Community Concern, helping the organization meet growing demand for food assistance as costs continue to rise.

The donation will support Concern’s food pantry operations, which serve residents throughout Washington County. Arvest Wealth Management trust officer Teri Sturgeon and Arvest executive assistant Chloe Wood recently presented the check to Concern Executive Director Peggy Crowder.

“We are honored to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Sturgeon said. “Concern has been helping those in need for almost 60 years and continues to be a source of support in our community.”

Founded in 1967 by 17 area churches working together to alleviate poverty, Concern provides assistance to individuals and families facing financial hardship. The organization’s mission is to offer compassionate support through urgent services, food assistance and financial management programs for those unable to manage their own finances.

Crowder said the donation will help ensure local residents continue to have access to essential services.

“We are very appreciative of the Arvest Foundation support,” Crowder said. “The residents of Washington County will continue to have access to food, financial assistance and payee services. The $5,000 will provide food for over 1,200 people.”

The contribution comes as many nonprofit organizations face increased demand for services, including higher food and operating costs.