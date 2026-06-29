Posted: Jun 29, 2026 6:40 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 6:40 AM

Tom Davis

KWON's annual Night at the Ballpark is set for Wednesday, July 1, at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium, offering an evening of free family fun as the Bartlesville Indians take on the Tulsa Barons.

Gates open for a 5:45 p.m. first pitch, and fans will have plenty of chances to win prizes throughout the game. One lucky fan could take home $1,400 if an Indians player hits a home run over the KWON sign in left-center field.

Cash prizes will also be awarded for every Indians single, double, triple, and strikeout. In addition, attendees can register for a variety of door prizes, including attraction tickets to Kansas City, Branson, and Eureka Springs, Arkansas, along with gifts provided by Indians sponsors.

Come out early, enjoy concession stand specials, and be part of one of KWON's favorite summer traditions.