Posted: Jun 29, 2026 9:07 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 11:20 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Kiwanis and the City of Bartlesville present Freedom Fest, Celebrating America's 250th Birthday, on July 4th at Sooner Park starting at 5pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kiwanis members Karen Wilson and Konrad Brandemuhl announced that Patriot Auto Group has once again has stepped up to be presenting sponsor and that The Lyon Foundation has decided to be their matching sponsor. Blue Peak is the stage sponsor this year and DSR is once again is the sponsor for our Patriotic Costume Contest and Parade that will be parading across the Sooner Park bandshell stage. Truity, a longtime sponsor, is returning to sponsor the inflatables this year.

Karen WIlson said, " Bambino's is actually having a hot dog eating contest at 4 p.m., be we, The Kiwanis, will start off at 5 o'clock with our food vendors, inflatables, and booths. Sooner Jr opens at 6 p.m."

Registration for the Kids Parade is at 6.15. with the Costume Contest starts at 6.45. There will be a Patriotic program at 7pm with a lot of local individuals and groups such as the Ad Libs, the Elia Dance Troupe, and more. Some of the CMT alums will perform. Kay Little will tell us about the history of the flag. CMT is going to do some selections from Frozen.

The Bartlesville History Museum is doing a mustache contest, so guys will register at the Bartlesville History Museum booth throughout the evening, and then at 8.30, they will bring their chosen mustaches to the stage.

The evening wraps up with the fireworks at 9.30 p.m. set to music by 100.1 KYFM.