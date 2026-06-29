Posted: Jun 29, 2026 9:09 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 9:09 AM

Chase Almy

The robots are coming to Bartlesville. Thankfully, these ones are here to make art, not take over your job or demand better Wi-Fi. The Bartlesville Community Center will host the opening reception for Josh Waddell’s “Rise of the Robots” exhibit Wednesday, July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event marks Waddell’s first solo exhibition and features more than 20 unique robot sculptures built from items most people would probably toss in the junk pile.

Waddell transforms discarded materials into quirky, cyberpunk-inspired works of art, with sculptures ranging from just a few inches tall to nearly six feet. The opening reception will include catering by The Eatery, a cash bar and live music. The exhibit kicks off The Center’s new First Impressions gallery series and will be on display in the Lyon Gallery through July 31 during business hours. The series is supported through grants from the Arvest Foundation, Bartlesville Community Foundation and Lincoln Community Foundation.