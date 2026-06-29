News
Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 29, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 9:20 AM
Nowata Co. to Vote on Disaster Declaration Next Week
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners held a regular meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners declared multiple items as surplus and approved a resolution to purchase surplus equipment from Washington County. The board also approved a lease renewal for a John Deere grader for District Two.
The commissioners will add an item on next week's agenda to vote on declaring a county emergency following the torrential rainstorms over the last few weeks.
Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers and District Two Commissioner Brandon Wesson discussed the process for declaring a disaster.
In order to receive state and federal funding for the county, damages must be equal to or greater than approximately $42,900. The date range the county commissioners will vote on next week is from June 10 to June 28.
In other business, the board tabled an item for office expenses for the county commissioners and the county certification map and county action report. The board approved a disaster recovery plan for the treasurer's office and requests for bids to be let for polypropelene pipe.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.
« Back to News