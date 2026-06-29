Posted: Jun 29, 2026 9:37 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 9:37 AM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers appeared before the Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning.

Summers gave an update in Nowata County's role in an emergency siren project by the Cherokee Nation. The Cherokee Nation launched a project that improves emergency siren capabilities, including the addition of sirens, within each county on the reservation.

Summers said the Cherokee Nation gained lots of interest in adding sirens in different parts of the county, as well as improving sirens that were over 10 years old. Summers discussed a change in how Nowata County sirens will be activated.