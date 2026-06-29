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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 29, 2026 9:37 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 9:37 AM
Nowata Co. Emergency Management Gives Siren Update
Brian McSweeney
Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers appeared before the Nowata County Commissioners Monday morning.
Summers gave an update in Nowata County's role in an emergency siren project by the Cherokee Nation. The Cherokee Nation launched a project that improves emergency siren capabilities, including the addition of sirens, within each county on the reservation.
Summers said the Cherokee Nation gained lots of interest in adding sirens in different parts of the county, as well as improving sirens that were over 10 years old. Summers discussed a change in how Nowata County sirens will be activated.
Summers also said that some sirens in the county are not 10 years old but are not on high poles to reach a larger area. She said the Cherokee Nation was willing to work with the county to install higher poles.
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