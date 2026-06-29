Posted: Jun 29, 2026 3:17 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 3:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

Authorities are looking for information after a Utility Terrain Vehicle was stolen over the weekend from a dealer south of Bartlesville.

Crimestoppers of Northeast Oklahoma says someone stole an orange and black Kioti K9 2400 full cab from Jenson Tractor Ranch, located south of County Road 2400 (Moose Lodge Road) on Highway 75.