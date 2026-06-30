Posted: Jun 30, 2026 8:58 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 8:59 AM

Tom Davis

The annual Washington County School Supply Drive is open for applications for local families needing assistance with school supplies for the upcoming school year. Appearing on COMMUNI(TY CONNECTION, Shelly Davidson with Pack the Backpacks said the online applications are open through July 15.

The program is open to area students entering grades Pre-K through 12th grade (including Headstart) in the Bartlesville, Dewey, Copan, Caney Valley, Osage Hills and Bowring public schools.

How to Apply

Online Option:

In-Person Option (with volunteers on-site to help):

Agape Mission (309 Bucy, Bartlesville): Fridays from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Mary Martha Outreach (1845 SW 4th Street, Bartlesville): Monday–Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., and Thursdays from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Due to inflation and rising prices, organizers are requesting a small, optional $5 donation per family at pickup to help offset costs.

The Washington County Back to School Drive/Pack the Backpacks program relies entirely on volunteers and donations. You can help equip our students for success by contributing to the Washington County School Supply Drive. Your generous donations can make a significant impact. Check out our Amazon Wishlist for easy online contributions, or you can support us through our PayPal link. Prefer to send a check directly? Our donation address is available below. Every little bit helps, and together we can ensure that every child has the essentials they need to thrive in their education.

Checks can be sent to:

WCSSD

P.O. Box 2031