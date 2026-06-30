News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 30, 2026 12:46 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 12:46 PM
City of Bartlesville Offices Closed Friday
Ty Loftis
With the Fourth of July holiday coming up on Saturday, most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on Friday. Trash routes that are normally serviced on Friday will have their trash collected on Wednesday. Trash bins need to be out by 6 a.m.
Police and fire services will not be interrupted. Other city offices will open back up on Monday. Bartlesville's city council meeting will take place as scheduled on Monday.
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