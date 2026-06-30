Posted: Jun 30, 2026 2:16 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 2:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Community Choir is holding a patriotic concert Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

The choir will perform two shows this week at the Historic Presbyterian Church in Nowata. The first show will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, the second show will be Thursday at 7 p.m.

Both shows are free and open to the public.