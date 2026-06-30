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Posted: Jun 30, 2026 3:44 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 3:52 PM

PSO Bills to Increase July 1

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Nathan Thompson

Customers of Public Service Company of Oklahoma will see higher electric bills beginning Wednesday as the utility implements interim rates while state regulators continue reviewing its request for a permanent rate increase.

The interim rates, which take effect July 1, will increase the average residential customer's monthly bill by about $11, based on usage of 1,100 kilowatt-hours per month, according to PSO.

The increase comes as the Oklahoma Corporation Commission considers PSO's request for a larger rate hike. Regulators could approve the company's request, set a lower permanent rate, or establish a rate below the interim amount now taking effect.

If the commission ultimately approves a rate lower than the interim rate, PSO said it will refund customers the difference.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has not announced when it expects to issue a final decision on the utility's rate request.


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