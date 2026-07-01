Posted: Jul 01, 2026 7:09 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2026 7:09 AM

Chase Almy

U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, James Lankford, is weighing in after the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Barbara involving birthright citizenship, saying he disagrees with the ruling and arguing that American citizenship should not be gained through what he calls illegal actions. Lankford said Oklahomans are frustrated by the issue, comparing citizenship to one of the country’s greatest privileges and warning that the system should not be treated like a “finders keepers” situation at the border.

Lankford praised President Donald Trump’s border policies and called for stronger laws to prevent future administrations from changing immigration enforcement, while also acknowledging that Americans are expected to respect court decisions even when they disagree. The ruling, which came from a divided Supreme Court, adds another chapter to the ongoing fight over immigration, border security, and who gets to claim the American dream.