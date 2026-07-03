Posted: Jul 03, 2026 10:26 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2026 10:26 AM

Ty Loftis

After the unfortunate passing of former District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright earlier this year, his opponent in Chad Ray was elected in the June primary election. Because Ray does not have a challenger in November's general election, he was sworn in as to serve out the remainder of Cartwright's term on Thursday.

From an Osage County Government Facebook video, here is District Judge Stuart Tate talking about how the process works.

In January, Bridget West will take over as county treasurer, Ed Quinton will be sworn in for another term as county assessor, Brett Mize will take over the district attorney's office. Anthony Hudson and Randall Jones will face off in November's general election to determine the district one county commissioner seat.