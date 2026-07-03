Posted: Jul 03, 2026 12:10 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2026 12:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council is slated to meet for its monthly meeting on Monday evening at city hall.

Bartlesville Fire Chief H.C. Call will give a presentation on the Blue Whale Materials fire incident that happened in April. This presentation hopes to give answers as to what led to the start of the fire.

Bartlesville Police Captain Daniel Elkins will address the council about the automated license plate readers across town. There will be consideration to re-work the contracts that are currently in place.

There will also be a report from the unsheltered homeless task force.