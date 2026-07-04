Posted: Jul 04, 2026 7:37 PMUpdated: Jul 04, 2026 7:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Saturday evening's Independence Day celebration was impeded after heavy rainfall and high winds moved through the area. There were reports of a vehicle colliding with a light pole and several tree limbs down in the roadway.

Bartlesville's Freedom Fest was canceled and they are attempting to shoot off fireworks Satuday night. The display in Ocheleta has been postponed to Sunday. Pawhuska's fireworks display is still taking place Saturday night.