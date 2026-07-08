Posted: Jul 08, 2026 6:17 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 6:18 AM

City of Bartlesville / Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville has opened a free disposal site for storm debris to help Bartlesville residents dispose of trees and other vegetation damaged by storms that moved through the area on July 4.

The site is located on West Highway 60 just east of the Green Country Rodeo Arena, 759 Bartlesville Road.

The City-owned site will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday until July 18. It will be closed on Sundays.

The site is ONLY for tree debris, brush and vegetation damaged during recent storms. Please do not dispose of any other items.

Those who cannot get to the site can bundle limbs in 4-foot lengths (no more than 50 pounds) and use the City’s existing yard waste program by attaching green yard waste stickers to the bundles. Stickers are available for purchase at local Quik Trip locations and City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. Yard waste containing the stickers will be collected on your normal trash collection day. For more information about this program, see https://www.cityofbartlesville.org/departments/public-works/refuse-recycling