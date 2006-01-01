Posted: Jul 08, 2026 8:40 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 9:05 AM

Tom Davis

The 20th Annual Samaritan Sports Spectacular will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at the Hilton Garden Inn Bartlesville. This highly popular, sports-themed tailgate and fundraising gala benefits the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Samaritan's Executive Director Ben Ames and Fundraising Event Chair Kristin Curd invited everyone to join the fun as attendees usually wear and celebrate their favorite sports teams at the Sports Specatuclar. The evening features camaraderie, food by Dink's BBQ, a cash bar, and both silent and live auctions with an athletic theme.

This year's featured speaker is Bartlesville High School's Head Football Coach Matt Hennesy. Hennesy is returning to 6A football to lead the Bruins. Hennesy wrapped up his third appearance last year in the State semifinals in eight seasons with the Former Pawhuska Coach Huskies. Hennesy went 72-25 during his stint in Pawhuska, after the Huskies went 0-10 in 2017, the season prior to Hennesy’s arrival. This is his fourth head coaching stop in Oklahoma since 2006, previously serving in the same capacity in Muskogee (2006-2010) Locust Grove (2012-2017) and Pawhuska (2018-2025).