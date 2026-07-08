Posted: Jul 08, 2026 9:57 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

Sample ballots are now available for voters participating in the Aug. 25 Runoff Primary Election, the City of Bartlesville Special Election and the Bartlesville Public Schools Special Election, according to the Washington County Election Board.

Voters can view or download their sample ballot through the Oklahoma State Election Board's OK Voter Portal or obtain a printed copy at the Washington County Election Board during regular business hours.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says sample ballots are customized for each voter based on their precinct and eligibility.

"If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election," House said in a statement. "We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls."

House says sample ballots will be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day, allowing voters to review them before entering the polling location.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, voters may contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850 or by email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. Additional updates are also available on the Washington County Election Board's Facebook page.