Posted: Jul 08, 2026 10:02 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 10:02 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville is warning residents to be careful when finding a company to clean up storm damage from this past weekend. They say it is important to see if they are a verified contractor and licensed by the City of Bartlesville. To do that, you can go to the City of Bartlesville website.

Community Development Director Larry Curtis had the following to say on the importance of checking into that ahead of time:

"Ensure any service provider is licensed and insured, avoid large upfront payments, get multiple quotes and always insist on a written contract."