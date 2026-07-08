News
Crime
Posted: Jul 08, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 1:55 PM
Osage Co Deputies Make Arrest in Southern Part of County
Ty Loftis
Osage County deputies responded to the report of a disturbance involving a firearm in the southern part of Osage county on Saturday. When interviewing the victims, the suspect, who was later identified as Jonathan Benson, returned to the area and abruptly fled.
Following a pursuit that reached upward of 100 miles per hour, Benson was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening an act of violence, DUI, obstructing an officer, eluding a peace officer, being in possession of a firearm while committing a felony and being in possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
An Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states Benson allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the victims during the confrontation. Benson also sent threatening text messages and a troubling voicemail. Deputies observed signs that Benson was under the influence of alcohol and a search determined he was also a convicted felon.
« Back to News