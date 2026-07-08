Posted: Jul 08, 2026 3:40 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 3:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Fall Free Fair’s work day has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 11, at the Nowata County Fairgrounds.

Everyone is welcome to attend and help clean up and work on maintenance projects.

The board’s work day was rescheduled from June 27 due to road conditions.

The work day starts at 7 a.m. The Nowata County Fairgrounds are located at 612 E. Roxy Ave.