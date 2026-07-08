Posted: Jul 08, 2026 4:29 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2026 4:29 PM

Ty Loftis

Over the last several years, many electric vehicle manufacturers have been removing AM radios. In response, Congress has drafted a bill that would mandate all motor vehicles to have AM radio.

President of Bartlesville Radio, Kevin Potter joined the Todd Starnes show on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the importance of signing this bill.

Potter goes on to talk about what listeners can do to in an effort to remind lawmakers how important this bill is.

You can also text AM to 39179 in an effort to urge members of congress to get that bill passed.