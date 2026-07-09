Posted: Jul 09, 2026 10:47 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2026 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation is providing $2,000 in financial assistance for those who suffered storm damage during the most recent weather outbreak. Payments can be made directly to vendors as opposed to the applicants.

Those eligible for assistance include Osage nation members in need of car repairs, being in unsafe living conditions, at risk of becoming homeless or suffering a family emergency.

To qualify for the program, you must fill out the application on the Osage Nation website and show that you are a valid member of the Osage Nation. For questions, you can call 918-287-5325.