Posted: Jul 09, 2026 2:05 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2026 2:05 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Tulsa man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

55-year-old Watress Humphrey was charged on Monday with aggravated DUI. Humphrey also faces misdemeanor charges of transporting an opened container of an alcoholic beverage and no valid driver's license.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, authorities performed a traffic stop on Humphrey's vehicle at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 2. Humphrey reportedly failed to maintain his lane.

Once authorities approached Humphrey's vehicle, they allegedly located an alcoholic container on the floorboard and a second container in the passenger seat. Humphrey allegedly blew a 0.16 into an intoxilyzer.

Humphrey has been previously convicted of DUI.