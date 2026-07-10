Posted: Jul 10, 2026 9:25 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Delaware Tribe Family and Children Services Department will host its first Child Support Awareness 5K Color Run in Caney, Kan. on Aug. 15 to promote the importance of child support and strengthen families throughout the community.

The event will feature a Fun Run beginning at 6 p.m. with a $15 registration fee, followed by the 5K Color Run at 6:30 p.m. with a $25 registration fee.

Organizers say the event is designed to raise awareness about the role child support plays in providing children with stability and opportunities for long-term success.

"Child support is more than a financial obligation — it is a commitment to the health, stability and future success of our children," Collin Davis, transitional housing advocate with the Delaware Tribe, said in announcing the event.

In addition to encouraging physical activity and community participation, the event aims to promote responsible parenting and connect families with available resources and support services.

Davis says he hopes the inaugural event will bring together community members in support of children and families while reinforcing the importance of shared responsibility in helping children thrive.

To register for the Fun Run and 5K Color Run, CLICK HERE.