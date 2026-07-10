News
Osage County
Posted: Jul 10, 2026 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 3:41 PM
Osage Co Commissioners to Meet Monday
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
The Board will consider signing a disaster emergency proclamation for the storm damage that occurred last weekend. There will also be consideration to sign a contract to purchase property located at 1011 W. Main Street and 1101 W. Main Street in Pawhuska in the amount of $450,000.
The Board will also have the option to sign a moratorium that would halt construction on the data center in Osage County through the end of the year.
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.
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