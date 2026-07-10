Posted: Jul 10, 2026 1:11 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 1:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners will hold a regular meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will vote on a disaster proclamation following the severe storms from July 4 and other weather that produced flooding throughout the county in June.

The board will revisit office expenses for the county commissioners and also revisit the county certification map and county action report.

In other business, the commissioners will open bids for polypropylene pipe, discuss improvements to the courthouse and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

Monday’s meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.