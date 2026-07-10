Posted: Jul 10, 2026 2:08 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 2:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

Red and green decorations are already filling Martha's Task as the Bartlesville nonprofit prepares to welcome shoppers for its annual Christmas in July fundraiser later this month.

The three-day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 22, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Martha's Task, 718 S. Johnstone Ave.

The annual event transforms the nonprofit's store into a holiday-themed shopping destination complete with Christmas music, decorated trees and seasonal treats, giving visitors a festive escape from Oklahoma's summer heat while they browse holiday and everyday merchandise.

"We are excited to see new and old friends visiting Martha's Task this year for one of our favorite events," Executive Director Laura Walton said. "We always have people coming through the doors with a 'Merry Christmas' greeting for us and an enthusiasm for shopping for holiday merchandise and everyday items. This is an especially important event for our seamstresses as they get to keep all of the profits from each sale made, so the gifts our shoppers buy are truly making a difference in the community."

Martha's Task has served the Bartlesville area for 26 years and was incorporated as a nonprofit in June 2000. The organization helps low-income women gain financial independence through sewing and craft training.

Women enrolled in the program receive paid sewing instruction and keep 100% of the proceeds from items they create and sell in the Martha's Task store. The nonprofit also operates an emergency assistance program that allows women facing immediate financial needs, such as rent, utility bills or prescription costs, to work three hours creating simple crafts in exchange for same-day cash assistance. Those crafts are also sold through the store.

Christmas in July is one of the organization's signature fundraising events and provides an opportunity for shoppers to support local artisans while purchasing gifts, holiday décor and other merchandise.