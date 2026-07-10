Posted: Jul 10, 2026 3:41 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 3:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Nowata has announced that the monthly free dump day will be Saturday, July 11.

Residents with an active water account with the City of Nowata can bring their trash starting at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The site will remain open until city officials deem it at full capacity.

Residents will need to bring a recent water bill to prove residency for the free dump program. The monthly dump date was moved back one week due to the Independence Day holiday.

The free dump is located at 110 E. Seneca Avenue, directly across from the Nowata City Barn.