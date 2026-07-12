Posted: Jul 12, 2026 5:16 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2026 5:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

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Many concerned citizens in Nowata gathered Sunday afternoon at the Nowata middle school gymnasium to learn about Ascension St. John's proposal to transition Nowata St. John from a Critical Access Hospital to a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH).

Those that gathered heard from three different speakers and had an opportunity to have their questions answered regarding the proposed change.

The biggest change with the transition proposed by Ascension to the Oklahoma Department of Health (OSDH) is the drop of inpatient services, which includes the elimination of swing beds. Swing beds are designed to switch patients from acute inpatient care to skilled nursing.

Those admitted to an REH would only be allowed to stay for up to 24 hours before being transported to another location. According to Ascension, patients in Nowata would be sent to either Bartlesville or Owasso's Ascension hospitals.

As a result of the proposed change, the mantra "Save Our Hospital" has gained attention throughout Nowata County. A petition of over 1,000 signatures will be sent to state and federal officials in hopes of modifying the REH program.