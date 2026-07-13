Posted: Jul 13, 2026 2:23 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 2:23 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly punching someone with brass knuckles.

39-year-old Rusty Gardner was charged on Monday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Gardner allegedly entered the victim's residence as they were sleeping on the evening of July 11. Gardner allegedly began punching the victim several times using brass knuckles.

Authorities allegedly observed two gashes on the victim's head and a gash on their left thumb. The victim's right eye socket was allegedly swollen.

Gardner allegedly admitted to hitting the victim.