Posted: Jul 13, 2026 2:44 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 2:44 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly making unauthorized withdrawals using someone else's debit card.

50-year-old Lana Lookout was charged on Monday with exploitation of an elderly person. Lookout also faces a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a credit card.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Lookout was allegedly told by the victim she was allowed to use the debit card for limited use. From May to June 2026, Lookout allegedly withdrew over $13,000 without the victim's consent.