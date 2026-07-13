Posted: Jul 13, 2026 3:38 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 3:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

A former bookkeeper for a family business in Hominy was sentenced Monday to 33 months in federal prison after admitting she stole more than $393,000 from her employer over a five-year period.

54-year-old Susan Marie Garrison, of Sand Springs, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sara E. Hill to 33 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Hill also ordered Garrison to pay $393,025.09 in restitution.

According to court documents, Garrison served as the trusted bookkeeper for the Hominy family business from 2017 through 2022, overseeing financial activities, managing bank accounts and preparing financial records.

Prosecutors say Garrison admitted writing more than 240 unauthorized checks to herself during that time. She cashed or deposited the checks into her personal bank accounts, resulting in losses totaling more than $393,000.

Garrison was allowed to remain free on bond and will voluntarily surrender to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons at a later date to begin serving her sentence.