News
Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 13, 2026 8:32 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 8:32 PM
Nowata Mayor Speaks Out in Hospital Battle
Brian McSweeney
Nowata Mayor Garry Gibson appeared at the "Save Our Hospital" meeting Monday evening at the Clark Event Center.
Ascension St. John has submitted an application to reclassify Ascension St. John Nowata from a Critical Access Hospital to a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH). The change would eliminate in-patient services, requiring patients in Nowata to seek treatment in either Bartlesville or Owasso.
Gibson discussed a possible avenue involving the Cherokee Nation to keep in-patient services in Nowata.
Gibson also said that Hillcrest has shown interest in putting a hospital in Nowata.
The discussion shifted to Medicaid and the percentages that the federal government and state governments cover. Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government is responsible for 90% of costs and the state pays 10%.
From Sunday's event at the Nowata Middle School gymnasium, members of the "Save Our Hospital" group have called for county unity. Gibson said the community needs to fight.
The "Save Our Hospital" group meets Monday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Clark Event Center, located at 220 N. Maple St. The group will not hold a meeting next Monday, but will have their next meeting in two weeks.
« Back to News