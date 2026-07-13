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Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 13, 2026 9:00 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 9:00 PM
City of Nowata Discusses Business License Costs
Brian McSweeney
A handful of concerned business owners in Nowata voiced their concerns over a significant hike in costs for business licenses in the city to the Nowata City Commissioners Monday evening.
Multiple city commissioners addressed that the city is behind on retaining money through business licenses, which has caused an increase in costs for business owners to establish their location. Aside from increasing the cost, the policy itself appears to have changed.
Business owners in Nowata have seen as high as a 90% increase in license costs.
No action was taken by the commissioners, the item was only discussed.
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