Posted: Jul 14, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 9:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

Candidates interested in running for the Bartlesville City Council may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says declarations must be completed and submitted to the county election board before the filing deadline at 5 p.m. Aug. 5.

House says any contests of candidacy must be filed by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Under Oklahoma law, contests may be filed only by another candidate for the same office unless a candidate has filed unopposed.

The offices up for election include City Council seats for Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Declaration of Candidacy forms are available for download from the Oklahoma State Election Board website or by contacting the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville. Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.