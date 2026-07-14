Posted: Jul 14, 2026 12:36 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 12:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Sheriff and Cavalcade veteran Bart Perrier stopped by our booth on Tuesday morning as we were broadcasting live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM. Perrier has been coming to the world's largest amateur rodeo for all of his life. He used to compete in the event and now Perrier, along with his deputies work security.

Perrier has been working security for Cavalcade since 2003 and says at this point in time, he has an idea what to expect when he shows up.

Perrier said they have worked to make Cavalcade a more family friendly enviornment in the last 30 years. He said like any event, there will always be a bad egg, but strongly encourages the public to come out to the Osage County Fairgrounds this week for the 80th annual Cavalcade.