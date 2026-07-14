Posted: Jul 14, 2026 3:01 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 3:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners voted Monday to sign a letter to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission opposing American Electric Power's proposed Northeast Oklahoma Transmission Enhancement Project.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says the letter was drafted after constituents asked the board to take a position on the project. Washington County does not have zoning or planning regulations in place. Therefore, county government does not have the power to block the transmission line project.

Antle says he wants to be clear the letter does not dictate to a private property owner their rights to do with their property as they choose.

"We do not want this in any way to indicate our overreaching as a board and telling a private property owner they can or cannot do what they choose with their private property," Antle said. "But we did have some concerns and some substantive documentation that shows this kind of communication allows for a deeper process with the proposed AEP Northeast Oklahoma Transmission Enhancement Project."

Antle says commissioners met with representatives of the project before the company's public meetings with affected property owners, but argued earlier engagement with local officials could have reduced uncertainty surrounding the proposal.

"We did get an opportunity to meet with the crew about this prior to their public sessions that they had with property owners and so on and so forth," Antle said. "But I guess one thing that we should all understand is, regardless of what the infrastructure is, private business is five years ahead of us before we even hear about it. So maybe some more engagement earlier would absolve or alleviate some of these problems."

AEP Proposed Transmission Line Route

Antle also says commissioners have struggled to determine what direct benefits the transmission project would bring to Washington County.

"It has been pretty vague, so it's kind of hard to get on board with that one," he said. "(The project) doesn't seem to be benefiting our county."

Antle acknowledged the project could have broader regional impacts but questioned whether Washington County would see any direct advantages.

"(It) doesn't seem to be benefiting our county. We're in a region, but at the same time, I don't know would there have been any direct benefit to the county," he said.