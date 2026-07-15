Posted: Jul 15, 2026 9:51 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 9:51 AM

Chase Almy

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford stopped by The Faulkner Focus on Fox News this week to discuss the White House visit by Iraq’s new prime minister, calling the meeting with President Donald Trump an important step in maintaining a strong U.S.-Iraq relationship. Lankford said Iraq remains a key partner in keeping pressure on Iran and warned against allowing Baghdad to drift into Tehran’s orbit, arguing that an Iran-controlled Iraq would be bad news for the Middle East, the United States, and pretty much anyone who enjoys stability. He also praised Trump’s approach to Iran, saying the president has backed up years of tough rhetoric with action aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and support for terrorist proxy groups. Washington may never run out of meetings, but Lankford made it clear this one involved more than coffee and awkward handshakes.

The Oklahoma Republican also reflected on the Senate's tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham, describing the emotional sight of Graham’s Senate desk draped in black with white roses. Lankford praised Graham’s work on national security, Ukraine, and pro-life issues while expressing support for continuing Graham’s Russia sanctions legislation under Senator Katie Britt. He also renewed his push for the SAVE America Act, pointing to Oklahoma's voter ID law as evidence that requiring identification at the polls is hardly groundbreaking. In other words, Lankford argued that proving you're you before voting should be about as controversial as showing an ID to board a plane. Although, judging by Washington, even common sense occasionally needs a committee hearing.