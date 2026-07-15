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Pawhuska
Posted: Jul 15, 2026 1:23 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 1:23 PM
Abatement Properties a Talking Point During Pawhuska Council Meeting
Ty Loftis
During Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, Fire Marshal Mike Bayro addressed the council about abatement properties, citing they are behind in that department.
Bayro said completing an abatement can be a lengthy process and with the City of Pawhuska being short on employees, he says sometimes it is better to delay starting one.
The last residential demolition abatement began in November 2024. City Manager Carol Jones said she didn't have a solution to the problem at the time, but further discussion needed to be had with Bayro, along with the Fire Chief.
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