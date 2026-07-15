Posted: Jul 15, 2026 2:12 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, City Manager Carol Jones gave her monthly financial update. Jones said the transition period between fiscal years can be tricky, but she feels good about the way the fiscal year finished.

Jones added that she recently met with OMAG about Pawhuska's property insurance and a few other things. Jones said after the conversation, she discovered Pawhuska may be eligible for some reimbursements.