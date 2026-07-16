Posted: Jul 16, 2026 2:32 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Summer months can often be a busy time for medical personnel across the country due to extreme heat facing Americans. During Pawhuska's city council meeting on Tuesday evening, City Manager Carol Jones talked about how busy Pawhuska's life-saving units have been in the last month.

Jones went on to compliment everyone who worked the Fourth of July weekend, including Mayor Steve Tolson.