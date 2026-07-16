Posted: Jul 16, 2026 2:57 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 2:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly striking someone and falsely reporting a crime.

22-year-old Johnney Honeycutt III was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and falsely reporting a crime.

According to the Dewey Police Department, authorities were dispatched for a report of a domestic dispute on the evening of July 5. Honeycutt III allegedly told authorities that he got into an argument with the victim and they scratched the right side of his neck. Honeycutt III allegedly claimed that the incident occurred in Dewey.

On the evening of July 6, the victim allegedly told authorities that they were driving on Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville and saw Honeycutt III walking by an apartment complex. Honeycutt III allegedly opened the victim's car door while it was still in drive and broke the key off at the ignition. The victim allegedly stated they were never in Dewey on July 5.

A one-month-old baby was allegedly in the vehicle during the incident.

The victim allegedly dialed 911 and immediately hung up during the incident.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Honeycutt III allegedly tried to take the baby out of the vehicle as the car was still rolling on July 5. Honeycutt III allegedly hit the victim in the head with his cell phone and hand. Authorities allegedly observed marks on the victim's face.

Honeycutt III was charged in February with domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman, a felony.

Honeycutt III also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and obstructing an officer after allegedly fleeing as he was being questioned by police in a separate matter.