Posted: Jul 17, 2026 9:14 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries is moving the location of their Sunday service and adding a second one.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Rando Gamble with Get Real Ministries explained, "Starting August 9th, 9 a.m., Get Real Ministries will be meeting at the Creamery at On the Rock, at 515 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville." He added, "We will have two services that Sunday and every Sunday thereafter at 9 o'clock and at 11 o'clock."

Gamble contiued, "We'll not be doing any type of distributions on Sundays. All of our clothing, our food distribution, showers, outreach efforts and Jesus Burger will be taking place at 14th Street like it always has." He added, "The clothing, the showers, the food, will begin at 5 o'clock on every Saturday. And then at 6 o'clock, Kevin Knowles, our associate and our music director, will have service on Saturdays. Wednesday night, Debbie Guest,will conduct sevices at the 14th Street locatio."

Shiloh Gamble remarked,"The Creamery is very nice. There is lot of history in that building."