News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 17, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 11:18 AM
Get Real Ministries' Jesus Burger is This Saturday at Noon
Tom Davis
It's a great way to feed your tummy and fill your soul—Jesus Burger!
Appearing on Community Connection, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble from Get Real Ministries issued an invitation to their monthly Jesus Burger event, where you can enjoy a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ.
Jesus Burger events are held every third Saturday at noon at Get Real Ministries, located at 411 W. 14th St. in Bartlesville.
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