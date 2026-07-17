Posted: Jul 17, 2026 9:28 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly standard agenda set for their Monday morning meeting.

Two contracts for juvenile detention services with Pittsburg and Woodward counties, and a potential upgrade to the Wi-Fi capabilities at the Washington County Fairgrounds are up for discussion and possible action.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to declare a junked color scanner as surplus and receive reports from the County Clerk’s office and Treasurer.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.