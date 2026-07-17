Posted: Jul 17, 2026 9:51 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 9:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

Home cooks looking to add more flavor to their meals while learning safe food preparation techniques will have an opportunity to do both during the "Capture the Flavor: Herbs & Spices Workshop" on July 29 at the Washington County OSU Extension Office in Dewey.

The workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in the conference room at the Washington County OSU Extension Office, 205 Bulldogger Rd. The cost is $5 per person.

Participants will learn best practices for storing herbs and spices, food safety recommendations for proper handling, and the health benefits of incorporating herbs and spices into everyday cooking.

Kymberly Cripps, family and consumer science educator and interim director of the Washington County OSU Extension Office, says the workshop is designed to help participants build confidence in the kitchen while discovering new ways to enhance the flavor of their meals.

"Herbs and spices can add incredible flavor to foods while also offering a variety of health benefits," Cripps said. "This workshop will provide practical tips on proper storage and food safety, along with ideas for using herbs and spices to create delicious, healthy meals."

Registration is required. Those interested may register by scanning the QR code below or ONLINE.

Organizers encourage participants to bring their curiosity — and even a few favorite recipes — as they explore new ways to make everyday cooking more flavorful.