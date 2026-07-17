Posted: Jul 17, 2026 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 10:08 AM

Chase Almy

Sen. James Lankford has joined more than 60 bipartisan senators in introducing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, legislation aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia by targeting countries and businesses that continue buying Russian oil and natural gas. The bill, championed by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham before his death, would impose sanctions on Russian officials, banks, oligarchs, and the so-called "shadow fleet" used to move Russian oil. It would also authorize tariffs of up to 100 percent on imports from the largest purchasers of Russian energy. Lankford said cutting off Russia's energy revenue would reduce the money available to fund its war against Ukraine, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "murderous KGB thug."

The legislation has drawn support from lawmakers across both parties, including Senate leaders and key committee chairs, who say the measure would strengthen U.S. leverage while honoring Graham's final legislative priority. Supporters argue the sanctions could further isolate Russia economically and encourage an end to the war, while critics are expected to question the potential impact on global trade and energy prices. Either way, it's another reminder that in Washington, even oil can become a diplomatic weapon. This bill is looking to make buying Russian crude about as popular as bringing Kasha to a 4th of July barbecue.