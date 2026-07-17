Posted: Jul 17, 2026 10:12 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 10:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

During the meeting, there will be consideration to sign a resolution for a new Osage County travel policy. The Board will also consider signing an agreement that would allow Prue Public Schools to have a school resource officer. The cost would be just over $29,000.

The Board will also consider allowing McKinney Commercial Inspections to inspect the property in Pawhuska that they purchased a week ago.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.